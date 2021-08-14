Mum bursts into tears at Aldi following the cashier’s “aggressive” speed.

A mother described how she was moved to tears at Aldi by the cashier’s “aggressive approach” and the speed of the supermarket’s conveyor belts.

According to Teeside Live, Nicola Fuller was finishing her weekly shop at the German-owned supermarket when the altercation occurred.

The 35-year-old claims she was filling her groceries as rapidly as she could but couldn’t keep up with the cashier’s scanning.

Other customers in the supermarket began to notice the disturbance as food began to fall from the packing area, according to the Teeside mother, who was shopping with her three children, ages 2, 3, and 7.

“He could see my struggle, and when a tin finally fell, I started crying and shaking,” she added.

“I knelt on the floor to pick up the food while attempting to keep an eye on my kids.

“I asked the cashier to kindly stop scanning additional food since it felt like he was throwing the goods at me,” she said.

The incensed mother alleges the cashier ignored her struggles in a “brutal and violent” manner, before labeling her a “lie” for her claims.

Another Aldi employee jumped in to defuse the heated situation, and the cashier eventually went away.

“The other worker was quite polite and understanding,” Nicola added, “but the situation has personally rocked my confidence.”

“Shopping with three children is difficult enough without experiencing stress and anxiety at the checkout and crying your way out of the store.

“I was astounded at how a customer service representative could dismiss my situation with no empathy or concern. It’s a complete no-no.”

Nicola claims the event has made her hesitant to shop at Aldi again, and she has reported the incident to the supermarket’s customer service department, which has informed her that the problem has been raised with the area manager.

“Our workers are instructed to operate at a pace acceptable for each individual customer,” an Aldi spokesman said in response to the incident.

“We apologized to Ms Fuller for her experience at the Guisborough store and hope to see her again in the future,” says the company.