Mum breaks down in tears after a small child approaches her in a restaurant.

After a small boy’s sweet gesture in a restaurant, a young mother said she was left “tearing up.”

Sophie Crehan, 24, was dining with her family at the Lymewood Farm restaurant in Haydock on Sunday afternoon (September 19).

As a weekend treat, she had brought her two children, George, five, and Florence, two, out for a roast supper.

“They have a tiny children’s play area in there,” Sophie, of St Helens, told The Washington Newsday. I was on the grasping machines, hoping to win my young kid the pink and purple teddy she so desperately desired.

“I tried three times and failed because I couldn’t do it.

“There was a small youngster standing next to me, watching what I was doing. ‘It’s your turn now, have a go,’ I said.

“When I returned to the table to have my meal, the little kid walked over and announced, ‘I’ve just won it for your little girl.’

“I told him, ‘You don’t have to do that,’ and he replied, ‘No, no, I won it.’

“I was almost in tears since it was such a thoughtful gesture.”

Sophie said the youngster was probably ten years old when he gave the cute purple and pink cuddly toy to her daughter Florence.

“She was saying, ‘thank you, thank you!’” Sophie explained.

“I observed him return to his seat at his table. I withdrew £2 from my purse and handed it to him, saying, “Thank you very much.”

“What happened?” his parents wondered. So I told him what had happened and told him he was a great young boy.”

“My little kid is only two, but she really wanted it,” she added. And all hell would have broken loose if she didn’t get something.

“Last night, she even took it to bed with her to cuddle it.”

Sophie’s post on a St Helen’s Facebook group about the act of compassion garnered over a thousand likes, with many people commenting on the boy’s kind deed.

“How sweet of this small boy to do this,” a woman wrote. Well, he’s very cute and caring.” “The summary comes to an end.”