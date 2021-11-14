Mum bravely defends herself against a rapist on a dating app by seizing testicles.

A court heard how a mother valiantly fought off a rapist she met on a dating app by grasping his testicles.

On the evening of August 24, 2018, Junior Fitzroy Cousins met the woman online and drove from his home in Leeds to the victim’s house in Warrington.

The victim’s daughter, referred to as ‘L’ in court documents, and L’s boyfriend were also present at the property, according to the Court of Appeal, which heard the case at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The evening started out innocently enough, with everyone sitting around talking and drinking.

