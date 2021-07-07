Mum blasts a school nurse for telling her daughter she’s “overweight” and needs a “healthier” lunchbox.

A mother was incensed after her kid’s school nurse labeled her “healthy” four-year-old daughter as “overweight.”

She was also informed that she needed to feed her child better foods, according to the unhappy mother.

On Facebook, the woman posted a photo of an example of the types of sandwiches she brings her child to school with.

Mum is enraged at her son’s teacher, who has mispronounced his name for the past two years.

According to the Mirror, the lunchbox had carrot sticks, cucumber slices, fruit like apple, pineapple, blueberries, and watermelon, as well as cheese and Ritz crackers, small vegetable sausage buns, muesli slices, and yoghurt.

The parent revealed in a post to the Lunchbox Ideas Australia forum that the nurse had made a remark about her daughter’s BMI.

She stated, ” “The health nurse recently warned me that I needed to feed/offer my daughter more healthier options, but this is her typical lunch.

“Included are handmade veg sausage rolls and homemade muesli bars. The nurse had never seen our lunches but told me my child was overweight and that I needed to provide healthier selections because she was “far above normal.”

“I don’t think my daughter is overweight; she eats a lot of fruits and vegetables and is in good health. It still irritates me!”

In the comments, a number of other parents expressed their support, noting that the lunch she had packed for her child looked “wonderful” and “healthy.”

“Oh my god, how rude,” one individual said. Take no attention of what she says; you’ve prepared a wonderful lunch variety for your child, and what’s wrong with it as long as they consume the meals and are happy?”

“I’d be eager to know what nutrition instruction the health nurse received throughout their time in university and practicum?” commented another. Lunchbox appears to be tasty and well-balanced.”

“How come I don’t understand?” There are plenty of healthy options there, she’s nuts — sometimes these nurses are simply rude and wrong,” a third admitted.

Someone else advised that the mother get advice from the nurse on what she should put in her child’s lunchbox to see how it compares, or that she ask the nurse for suggestions. The summary comes to a close.