Mum blamed herself for her brother’s suicide when she failed to recognize the warning signs.

Deborah Morgan, a detective inspector in Cheshire police’s strategic public protection branch, said her brother Ross’s death, when he was 31 years old, affected her “hard.”

The 42-year-old said she had suicide prevention training a year before her brother died, but she didn’t recognize any of the warning signals.

She is now working to prevent other families from being shattered by suicide by raising money for the mental health charity Mind.

“The circumstances of Ross’ death affected me hard,” the mother of two stated.

“I had taken suicide prevention training at work about a year before he died, but I never saw the warning signs with him.

“As a result, I began to blame myself and feel bad for not doing more to assist Ross.

“Those who know me know that I am typically a tough cookie, but the event knocked me off my feet. Only with the expert assistance of a Cheshire Constabulary occupational health counsellor was I able to comprehend what was going on within my head and get back on track.”

According to statistics, males are more inclined than women to suffer in silence. This could be related to the fact that they are less prone to seek assistance.

Suicide kills three times as many men as it does women, and it is the leading cause of death among males under 45.

“Women are more inclined to talk to friends, family members, or professionals about mental health difficulties, but regrettably men appear to regard this as a show of weakness,” Deborah, a Winsford police officer for 15 years, added.

“With the chaos caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, it has never been more necessary to look after our mental health and seek help and support when we need it than it has been in recent years.

“I strongly encourage any man who is experiencing mental distress to seek help. It’s fine to not be fine.”

After completing a 500-mile bike challenge in five days, the detective inspector raised £1,980 for Mind.

People with disabilities can get help from the charity.