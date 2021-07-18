Mum assumed her son was imitating his grandfather, but he was suffering from a rare condition.

Parents who assumed their young boy was imitating his grandfather when he rose up from the sofa were surprised to learn he was suffering from a terrible illness.

Kenzie Hewitt, Tara Hewitt’s son, was only four years old when his parents noticed his strange behavior.

Tara’s father-in-law had a blockage in an artery in his thigh and would groan every time he stood up from the couch.

By reading a poster in a GP practice, the builder avoided a death sentence.

When the mother of two from St Helens stood up, she and Kenzie’s father, Steve, spotted their son doing the same thing.

“Every time Kenzie got off the couch, we assumed he was imitating his grandfather attempting to get up,” Tara, 32, told The Washington Newsday.

“However, it went on for far too long. We finally took him to the doctor after seeing his limp had persisted for almost a week.

“They stated there was a syndrome known as irritable hip in children.

“We went him back to the GP a week later because he was still limping, and he sent us to St Helens Hospital for an x-ray.

“Within 48 hours, the doctor was knocking on our door.”

The doctor had summoned the parents to the surgery, where he informed them that Kenzie had Perthes disease.

Perthes disease is a rare hip illness that affects children. When the blood supply to the rounded head of the femur (thighbone) is temporarily disrupted, it causes this condition.

Bone cells perish if they don’t get enough blood. Kenzie was referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on an emergency basis.

“The bone had died due to a lack of blood circulation, and it was becoming soft and brittle,” Tara explained.

“They put him on a wait-and-see plan, which meant he couldn’t do any high-impact activities like running or leaping since it would harm his hip joint.

“It was heartbreaking trying to prohibit a four-year-old from bouncing on his bed, playing on a trampoline, or running around with his friends.”

Kenzie’s hip deteriorated further. “The summary has come to an end.”