The eviction of a mother and son from an apartment they own due to a service charge disagreement should serve as a lesson to never acquire a leasehold, according to readers of The Washington Newsday.

Caroline Perry and her 12-year-old son were evicted from their £220,000 flat in Basil Grange, West Derby, after she missed the fee payback date.

Caroline, 50, protested £4,000 in service charges, claiming she couldn’t see any evidence of work being done for the money charged.

After withholding payment, the directors of Basil Grange Management Company Limited, who manage the flats’ maintenance, informed her that she was in breach of contract.

Basil Grange Management Company Limited took Caroline to a property tribunal over the service charges, but she was also hit with legal fees after the case went to court.

She was left with a debt of more than £20,000 as a result of her actions.

Ms Perry’s management business secured two charge orders against her, allowing them to secure the debt with her property.

Caroline and her kid have suddenly become homeless and are staying with a friend.

She has now raised the funds and sent them to Dallas and Richardson, the managing company’s solicitors, with the help of Ian Byrne, MP for West Derby.

The management business, however, does not have to accept the money now that the property has been placed up for resale, according to The Washington Newsday.

Caroline claimed the issue has left her “totally traumatized,” and she wants the management business to take the money so she and her son can remain in their house.

Caroline had unpaid service charges dating back to 2012, according to Dallas and Richardson, who spoke on behalf of their client. Caroline had failed to pay or make an offer to pay.

“There can be no criticism leveled at BGMC, its directors, or its legal counsel for the steps taken against Ms Perry in relation to her longstanding and chronic reluctance to pay services charges, which dates back to 2012,” they continued.

“BGMC has behaved in the best interests of Basil Grange’s leaseholder at all times and made repeated.”

