Mum and son save £120 by repurposing items from B&Q, Amazon, and other stores.

When you’re on a budget, it might be difficult to remodel your bathroom, but one mother and son team has devised a brilliant solution.

Nick Richards and his mother have turned their basement toilet into a chic space with plenty of storage.

“We had previously done a makeover on a £50 budget, but we decided to do a little bigger one this time with a £120 budget,” Nick, 23, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. We upgraded the simple white room with the initial renovation by adding some hanging plants and picture frames to the wall.

Using Primark and The Range deals, a couple transforms a ‘damp’ caravan.”

The room, on the other hand, had always lacked storage space and was rather messy. We also wanted to make the downstairs toilet look a little smarter and more stylish because having the bare toilet system on display isn’t the most appealing thing to look at.

“My mother and I both saw a photo of a really great looking grey and white themed bathroom online, and we both decided that that was the kind of interior design style we wanted to pursue for this remodel ever since seeing that image.”

The main goal for the new bathroom was to add storage while maintaining a fashionable appearance. “We knew we wanted to change the color of the tiles, box in the toilet, and create a small feature wall,” Nick continued. We chose to preserve the wall color because we had a lot of it left over and liked the light grey.

“We replaced the mirror with a new one, but we left the towel rail because it was beautiful and secure on the wall.” We also had incredibly bright blue turquoise tiles in the bathroom, which clashed with our overall color scheme, so we had to find out how to modify them on a budget.

“We got rid of the shelves since there was nowhere to hide anything and everything was on display.” We used Polyfilla to fill in the holes that had been left behind, then painted over it before moving on to the rest of the makeover. “Paint, paint,” she says. “The summary comes to an end.”