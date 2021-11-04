Mum and dad will not allow their paedophile son to return home.

If the Probation Service can find a new home for a paedophile, he may be spared from prison.

Aaron Haggett was apprehended with almost 400 graphic photographs of child sex abuse, including 83 child rape files.

On September 1, the 21-year-old admitted to three counts of downloading and one count of possessing obscene pictures of children.

Haggett, formerly of North Road, St Helens, was then freed on bail so that the Probation Service could prepare a pre-sentence report.

However, he was detained after being discovered homeless in North Wales last month, and his case was rescheduled.

The Probation Service has now requested a community-based sentence for Haggett, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, if Haggett was not sentenced to prison, a judge was told that he would be homeless because his mother and father indicated he couldn’t return to live with them.

Defending attorney Tom Watson said Haggett, who appeared via video link from prison where he is being detained on remand, “very frankly has nowhere to live” and “would be destitute if he were freed today.”

Mr Watson stated, ” “I double-checked everything with him. I had hoped that thawing relations between him and his family would occur, but they haven’t, and he has nowhere to go.” Judge Andrew Menary, QC, inquired about Haggett’s parents, who were seated in the public gallery.

They acknowledged that they were his mother and father and expressed an interest in speaking with Mr Watson, who then addressed the court once again.

Mr Watson stated, ” “First and foremost, they want him to know and hear me express that they adore him and that they want to communicate with him, and that they have attempted to do so.

“Because he’s 21, it’s been extremely tough because the institutions refuse to release information, so this is the first chance they’ve had to reach him.”

He said, ” “They say he understands it’s difficult for him to return home to them because of the allegations he’s facing and the individuals and children who frequent where they live. It’s not their fault at all; it’s simply the.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”