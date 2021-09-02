Mum and baby were pursued by a “taxi driver” who “attempted to seize her.”

A mother walking with her infant was pursued by a man pretending to be a cab driver who “tried to grab her,” according to her.

A silver automobile drew up alongside the woman as she walked down Eleanor Road in Prenton, Wirral, with her pram.

The driver of the automobile allegedly informed her he was a taxi driver who could take her “wherever she wanted,” and then reached out to her, according to police.

Inspector Roger Pegrum of Merseyside Officers has characterized the event as “distressing,” and police are looking for witnesses or anyone with camera footage from approximately 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

The suspect was described as being in his 40s, with black hair, shaved, and dressed in a blue t-shirt.

“This was a distressing incident for the young woman, and we would like to hear from anyone who was on Eleanor Road at the time, or lives in the area, and may have captured the details of the vehicle involved on their own CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell devices,” said community policing chief inspector Pegrum. Please double-check if you live on or near Eleanor Road.

“The victim did the proper thing by walking away and phoning the cops right away.

“Of course, we’ll act on any additional information we get in order to find the person responsible.”

If you have any information, please contact Merseyside Police through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or phone 101 with reference 21000607025.