Mum allowed the baby’s killing, according to prison phone calls and Google searches.

A mother whose child had been murdered by his father had looked online for tips on how to hide indications of the abuse.

Robert Ion, six months old, died when his father, Mihai-Catalin Gulie, inflicted an irreversible brain injury on him.

After his wife Gabriela Ion went out to the store, he brutally shook Robert while alone with him at their Widnes house.

On the morning of Thursday, February 18, this year, Robert, who had Down’s Syndrome, suffered a skull fracture.

The young kid spent three days in the hospital struggling for his life before passing away on Sunday, February 21.

In a tense trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Gulie, 28, denied murder while Ion, 35, denied causing or enabling her son’s death.

However, disturbing evidence revealed that not only had the mother been aware of her husband’s violence, but she had also attempted to conceal marks with toothpaste and an onion.

Robert had spent the majority of his tragically brief life in hospitals and had only recently returned to Mersey Road to live with his parents and older sister.

Doctors discovered that, in addition to his fatal injuries, he had broken ribs and a previous brain injury, which they believed occurred around February 7.

The prosecutor, Nicholas Johnson, QC, told the jury that Gulie’s injuries were “clear indicators of a previous forceful shaking” 11 days before the murder.

Ion’s phone was investigated by detectives, and they learned that on Monday, February 8, she had looked up how to remove bruises on Google.

That morning, Ion looked up things like “how to get rid of bruises at home” and the most common causes of bruises around the eyes.

She did similar searches the next day, Tuesday, February 9, and searched at “different curiosities: the oddest 10 toothpastes – Medical practice…”

Mr Johnson believes the most likely explanation is that she was trying to hide her son’s bruises after witnessing her husband shake and abuse him.

Rather than telling her family, friends, doctors, or the police, the prosecution claims she “kept hidden what was going on until it was too late.”

Mr Johnson presented transcripts of the couple's phone calls to family members while they were detained.