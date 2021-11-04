Mum accuses the school of acting as “packed lunch cops.”

After being told she couldn’t send her daughter to school with a carton of juice, a mother has declared war on the “packed lunch police.”

She claims the school’s policy has changed, which has made her “very furious.”

“[Darling daughter’s] school has altered their packed lunch policy and no longer permits kids to use juice cartons of any kind,” she posted on Mumsnet.

“I understand that there are more pressing issues in the world, but it has irritated me.”

[My daughter] is a picky eater, so I try to pack a healthy lunch for her, but I enjoy the fact that I can give her fruit juice (flavour, texture and one of her five a day, I think).

“I don’t want to create a scene because it’s a wonderful school, but am I being unfair in bringing it up with them?”

Other mothers chimed in with their opinions.

“I can’t stand it when schools do this,” one person wrote (barring the very odd horror story of cold happy meals, most parents are doing their best to provide what their children will eat).

“When [my son]was a kid, his school outlawed full-fat yogurt and told everyone they could only bring in low-fat yogurt.

“Parents rightfully protested that their children needed full fat dairy and that they didn’t want them consuming reduced fat, artificially sweetened dairy.” The school was forced to back down.

“I’d send them an email.” It’s a juice carton, not crack.” “Our primary school does not allow juice in their beakers, only plain water,” another stated. My kids will not drink all day if they are given plain water, but they will drink all day if they are given sugar-free squash, which is what I send them with.

“I’ve now acquired transparent flasks so their teachers can claim ignorance since they, too, think it’s a dumb rule.”

“When I was in school, we’d bring in a can of coke every day, and we turned out OK!” commented a third.

“Water only at schools should be the rule,” one parent agreed with the school rule (and milk if the school provides it).

“Juice boxes are a disgrace to the environment, and some of them inevitably produce a mess.”