Mum accepted the death of the baby, the imprisonment of a paedophile pensioner, and the development of a rare condition in the baby.

A mother whose child had been murdered by his father had looked online for tips on how to hide indications of the abuse.

Robert Ion, six months old, died when his father, Mihai-Catalin Gulie, inflicted an irreversible brain injury on him.

After his wife Gabriela Ion went out to the store, he brutally shook Robert while alone with him at their Widnes house.

On the morning of Thursday, February 18, Robert, who had Down’s Syndrome, suffered a skull fracture and died on Sunday, February 21.

In a tense trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Gulie, 28, denied murder while Ion, 35, denied causing or enabling her son’s death.

After his victim sought justice 35 years after he raped and mistreated her, a child rapist is ‘certain to die in prison.’

Last month, Barry Lake, 70, of Newton-le-Willows, was charged with ten counts of child rape and two acts of gross indecency with a minor.

The allegations stemmed from his victim’s past mistreatment over a four-year period in the 1980s.

Lake, who was born in Pembroke Dock, Wales, has denied all 12 accusations related to the crimes committed between January 1986 and January 1989.

The pensioner appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, October 22 after being convicted guilty of all 12 crimes.

After a midwife observed the infant was “floppy,” he was diagnosed with a rare illness.

Theo Greenall, from Warrington, was born through C-section on November 3 of last year.

However, when a midwife performed regular checks on Theo, Natalie Greenall, 32, observed he was “floppy” and didn’t react to reflex testing.

Natalie said their local hospital ran a series of tests but couldn’t figure out what was causing Theo’s muscle weakness.

Doctors called Natalie and her husband Steve a few days later, telling them to come to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and “bring a bag.”