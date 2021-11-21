Mum, 39, died after screaming in pain while on a family vacation in a camper.

While on vacation, a mother of four boys collapsed and died after shouting for an ambulance.

Clare Machin died on Friday, October 29th, at the age of 39.

The Huyton mother of four was on a weekend caravan vacation in North Wales with her 11-year-old son, Alfie, and her partner when she awoke with an excruciating headache.

Jacquie Gaffney, Clare’s cousin, told The Washington Newsday about what transpired that morning.

“She had woken up with a severe pain in her head,” Jacquie explained. Before collapsing and fitting, she yelled, ‘Get an ambulance!’ Clare was rushed to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Wales and subsequently to Royal Stoke University Hospital in England, where she underwent two procedures in an attempt to save her life.

Clare had experienced a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which doctors described as a “catastrophic event” in her brain.

A subarachnoid haemorrhage, according to the NHS, is a “uncommon kind of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain.” It’s a dangerous illness that can lead to death.” The condition’s chief symptoms include a stiff neck, nausea, light sensitivity, loss of consciousness or convulsions, and “a sudden terrible headache unlike anything you’ve ever encountered.”

Clare died on October 29, about two weeks after she was admitted to the hospital, despite doctors’ best efforts. Clare’s family agreed that her organs will be given to benefit others.

“She was extremely, very sick,” Jacquie explained. Even if Clare had gotten through, they claimed, “she wouldn’t have been the Clare we knew.” Clare’s parents, as well as her four sons – Jack, 19, Harry, 17, Alfie, 11, and Oscar, 3 – are claimed to be saddened by the mother’s death.

“We’re all in shock,” Jacquie remarked. “I’m up and down.” It’s not the way things are supposed to be.

“She was a vibrant woman and a wonderful mother. She was completely devoted to her two sons. She’ll miss their weddings and 21st birthdays.” Clare’s funeral ceremony was held at St Gabriel’s Church in Huyton on Wednesday, November 17th, followed by cremation. “The summary has come to an end.”