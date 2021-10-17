Mum, 30, passes away four months after giving birth to a’miracle baby.’

Tomorrow, a regional landmark will be illuminated in her honor and on the first birthday of her “miracle baby,” a Widnes mother who died of cancer.

Danielle Kelley, 30, and her partner Liam, 25, found out she was pregnant in March 2020, despite the fact that Danielle had just finished treatment for breast cancer, which she had been diagnosed with in 2019.

Doctors warned the couple that because of the therapy, they wouldn’t be able to have any more children.

In October, Danielle’s condition worsened, and she was diagnosed with secondary liver cancer, requiring a drastic decision to deliver the baby early.

Everlyn was born six weeks early but healthy via C-section four days later on October 16.

Against the backdrop of her mother’s terrible illness and the ravages of chemotherapy, Liam pronounced her a “gift” and a “wonder baby.”

Danielle got sepsis and pneumonia in the months after, and she was brought to the hospital during Christmas, where it was determined that the infection had spread.

Liam, Everlyn, and her two boys Alfie and George from a previous relationship survived her death on February 27.

In her honor, the Mersey Gateway Bridge will be lit up pink and purple tomorrow.

The pink is for breast cancer, and the purple is a color “she liked,” according to her mother, Annemarie Jackson, 47.

Everlyn’s first birthday comes on this day, which is only a few days before Danielle’s 31st birthday on October 19.

Following a request from Liam’s cousin Phil Mahon, Halton Borough Council authorized the color change.

Annemarie and her family will have an added bittersweet thorn of poignancy as they light the river in her daughter’s memory and to raise cancer awareness because Danielle’s father, Neil Jackson, 53, is currently battling cancer.

With Covid remaining a concern, some family members will commemorate Danielle’s death tomorrow by visiting Spike Island in Widnes and Wigg Island in Runcorn. and to realize one of her final wishes: that her narrative will aid in the rescue of others.

“It’s what she would have wanted us to do to raise awareness,” Annemarie added.

