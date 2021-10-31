Mum, 27, was informed she may only have two years to live because she ‘knew something wasn’t right.’

After being diagnosed with cancer for the second time, a mother was informed she may only have two years to live.

When Estelle Wignall, 27, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 22, she had a tumor the size of a watermelon removed.

The Wigan mother-of-one received word in November 2020 that her cancer had returned and spread to other regions of her body, months after doctors informed her there were “no indicators” of it returning.

Estelle’s disease had progressed to her lungs and pelvis, and doctors estimate she only has two to three years to live.

Estelle has been unable to recover from six rounds of chemotherapy and two major surgeries, and she is now desperate to travel abroad for alternative treatment.

Estelle, from Hindley, has set up a Go Fund Me campaign to earn £15,000 so she can have treatment at several cancer centers in Mexico and Texas.

“I was first diagnosed at the age of 22 after being laid on my bedroom floor in anguish,” Estelle told the Manchester Evening News.

“I couldn’t move and was transported to the hospital, where I was initially diagnosed with pelvic inflammatory disease.

“I went to the pharmacy to obtain my prescription and ended up picking up an ovarian cancer brochure. I went home and read it, telling my mother that I knew what I had.

“I had every symptom listed on the booklet.

“Three months later, a scan revealed that I had a big tumor the size of a watermelon, which the Christie in Manchester was able to remove.”

Estelle assumed she was on the mend following her operation, but four years later, the Wigan mother received tragic news: her cancer had returned.

Estelle went to her GP in November 2020 with a complaint of abdominal ache. She was referred for an emergency ultrasound scan, which revealed an abnormal tumor growing in her ovaries that measured up to 12cm in length.

For the second time in five years, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The cancer has taken hold. “The summary has come to an end.”