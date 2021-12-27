Mum, 21, delivered her newborn baby to mom, but ‘all she saw was blood’ after that.

Following a harrowing birth experience on Christmas Day, a mother has praised her baby daughter as a “miracle” and a “unique gift.”

Suzie-lei Warde, 21, gave birth to Delilah Warde, weighing 7lb 14oz, at Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital around 4.45am.

Delilah was the first baby born on Christmas Day this year on the peninsula.

Ms Warde, a health care worker, said she and her partner Nathan Jebb, 21, “couldn’t have asked for a finer gift.”

Both mother and child are doing well, however they are currently recovering in the hospital due to problems following the birth.

Delilah was due on December 20th, and Ms Warde had wanted to spend Christmas Day with her family at home, she said.

Her waters did not break until December 23, however, and she was forced to spend her first Christmas apart from her mother.

Delilah was born only around 24 hours after she was induced at roughly 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

“I was in so much pain [while going into labor],’ Ms Warde told The Washington Newsday. I was concerned at the time, and I suspected something was wrong with me.

“The agony wouldn’t go away, and no medicines were helping.”

“I didn’t want an epidural, but I went ahead and got one just to get rid of the discomfort.”

“I was roused up after an hour and told to push, so it was a bit of a shock to try and wrap my head around it and do it.”

Delilah was delivered through forceps with Nathan by her side and was born well.

Ms Warde, on the other hand, claimed her relief immediately changed to fear as she experienced a haemorrhage shortly after Delilah was born.

“They handed me the baby, and she was snatched away the next minute,” she continued. There were a lot of midwives in the room, and they were all racing around me, but I had no idea what was going on since all I saw was blood at first. I was completely unaware of what was going on.

“My partner was stuck with the baby and forced to sit there.”

