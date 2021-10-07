Multiple Victims Shot at Arlington School, According to Timberview High School Shooting.

Police were allegedly on the scene at Timberview High School in Texas on Wednesday morning, following unsubstantiated reports of an active shooter at the school.

Mansfield ISD verified to NBC 5 that the school near Arlington, west of Dallas, had been placed on lockdown.

There is no word yet on whether shots were fired or if anyone was hurt.

The Timberview incident resulted in “several victims,” according to police.

According to NBCDFW reporter Maria Guerrero, Arlington police have reported “several victims” in the shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield, Texas.

Parents are encouraged to visit the student nutrition center at 151 Mansfield Webb Road, according to Guerrero.

