Multiple suspects attempt to get access to the New Mexico Air Force Base.

Multiple individuals attempted to force their way through the main gate at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Wednesday evening, according to reports.

The air force base said “multiple suspects crashed their vehicle” while attempting to storm the gate, which has allegedly been closed till further notice in a press release sent to local station KTSM about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday (1 a.m. ET on Thursday).

“Earlier last evening, multiple individuals were involved in a car accident while attempting to force their way through the fence. The skills of our employees and resources ensured that Team Holloman’s safety and security were not jeopardized any longer,” the base stated in a statement.

The base, which opened in 1942, is about six miles from Alamogordo, a small community in New Mexico located in the Chihuahuan Desert and surrounded by the Sacramento Mountains.

Further updates, according to Holloman, will be released as they become available. The air force base has been contacted for comment by this website.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.