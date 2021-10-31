Multiple people are shot and killed inside an event center during a Halloween party.

On Sunday, Texas police said at least “a few hundred individuals” were present during a Halloween party shooting in which a 20-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured.

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening at Octavia’s Event Center in Texarkana, Texas, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD).

“They saw a big number of people escaping from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds” when police arrived shortly before midnight.

According to the police, the injured people were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital, but their wounds “do not appear to be life threatening at this time.”

There were no arrests made. After the incident, police characterized the suspect as a Black male who fled in an unidentified vehicle.

Victims and witnesses are being interviewed by detectives and investigators, according to officials.

“While the motivation is still unknown,” Texarkana police added, “the preliminary investigation indicates that it may have been the consequence of some form of disturbance among some of the partygoers.”

The Texarkana Texas Police Department was approached by Washington Newsday for more information and comments.

Texarkana is around 180 miles east of Dallas and is on the eastern border of Texas and Arkansas.

This month in Texas, there have been a number of shootings, including one on October 1 at a Houston school that left no pupils injured and the principal with non-life threatening injuries.

Dexter Harold Kelsey, a 25-year-old former student, was apprehended by police and charged with aggravated assault on a public worker and lethal behavior.

Robert Phillips, a police officer in Arlington, Texas, was fired on October 20 after fatally shooting a man after a low-speed chase.

“[The facts] aren’t going to change in the near future. They aren’t going to change in six months… I have chosen to terminate his job as a consequence of the administrative review “Al Jones, the chief of the Arlington Police Department, told reporters earlier this month.

During the police chase, the victim, 40-year-old Jesse Joseph Fischer, allegedly discharged his gun at a car driven through a residential neighborhood by the dismissed officer. Fischer was shot numerous times before succumbing to his injuries. This is a condensed version of the information.