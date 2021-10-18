Multiple people are killed in the JCPenney shooting inside the mall.

According to police, a gunman opened fire in a JCPenny store in a Pennsylvania mall, injuring at least six people.

The incident occurred at 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police (LCBP), after several males were observed arguing inside the JCPenney’s wing of the Park City Center mall.

Police said in a statement released late Sunday night: “During the incident, one of the subjects was armed with a handgun, and many rounds were fired. Gunshot wounds were treated on four people (three men and one woman). All of the injuries were deemed non-life threatening. Two other females were injured while attempting to exit the location.

“Investigators are gathering video footage from surveillance cameras as well as personal video shot by others who were at the mall to assess the scene for evidence.”

Employees and other witnesses who were present at the time of the incident are still being questioned by investigators.

According to an LCBP representative, the investigation is still in its early stages, and officers are trying to figure out “what led to the initial altercation and subsequent gunshot.”

Several ambulances and police officers were seen arriving outside the mall shortly after the shooting, according to footage uploaded on Facebook.

The Park City Complex mall’s representative told ABC6 Action News: “The regrettable, isolated incident that occurred in our shopping center today has saddened and enraged us.

“We need to refer you to our Lancaster PD and PA State Police counterparts because this is an ongoing investigation. We appreciate their quick response in bringing the situation under control. Right now, our top goal is the safety and well-being of our visitors and tenants.” Hana Ali, the owner of Tabarek International Food, told ABC6 Action News that she heard gunfire and that one of the bullets struck her business.

She continued, ” “It was quite frightening, so we walked to the back and hid. He was holding a gun between his knees, and three of them were battling him, trying to persuade him not to shoot. I’m not sure if they were buddies or not.

"They couldn't catch him since he was so powerful, so they walked away from him. He snatched the gun and fired one round.