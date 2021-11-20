Multiple people are killed in a school bus crash caused by a ‘horrific’ collision with a truck.

When a pickup truck crashed with a school bus in Texas on Friday evening, at least three people were murdered.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was carrying members of a high school band who were on their way to a football game when it was hit by the truck, which was driving in the opposite direction.

According to television station KMID, the incident in Big Spring, Texas, killed at least three persons, including the driver of the pickup truck and two adults onboard the Andrews Independent School District bus.

Two students were badly injured in the incident and were evacuated to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, along with an adult.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was carrying 25 kids at the time of the incident, and the vehicle exploded into flames after the collision. According to KMID, the truck was a Ford F-350.

“As a parent, this is one of those situations you never want to think about, and you never want to receive that phone call. And our thoughts are with the community “According to the station, a representative for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Justin Baker, stated Friday.

On Friday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement in response to the crash.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or died in the Big Spring bus disaster, and we grieve for the families of those who were taken far too soon,” Abbott said.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is collaborating with local officials to investigate the disaster, and the state of Texas is prepared to provide any additional resources or support to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by the tragedy. I commend the first responders who hurried to the scene to assist those hurt in the accident, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in praying for those who were hurt in this terrible event “Added he.

“Heidi and I are praying for the Andrews ISD community, especially for those involved in the tragic school bus crash near Big Spring, Tx,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz posted on Twitter Friday evening.

“May they find peace in these trying times,” the senator said.

