Multiple long-term physical health issues ‘increase the likelihood of depression later in life.’

A study reveals that having many long-term physical health conditions may raise the likelihood of depression later in life.

Researchers discovered that people who had more than one respiratory ailment were more likely to experience depression and anxiety later in life.

They propose that if the coronavirus pandemic results in an increase in long-term respiratory difficulties, this could have repercussions for future healthcare services.

According to experts, the study highlights the need of including mental health support early into care plans for those who have multiple physical illnesses.

This large-scale study was the first to establish patterns of physical multi-morbidity and investigate the extent to which these patterns predicted both new start and persistent common mental health disorders in middle-aged UK individuals, according to the researchers.

“Our large-scale analysis has shown that people with two or more physical health conditions are at greater risk of developing depression and anxiety later in life, compared to those who have none or one physical health condition,” said lead author Dr Amy Ronaldson of King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN).

“What’s particularly fascinating is that this risk appears to be higher in people who have specific physical diseases together, which has implications for how mental and physical healthcare should be integrated.”

In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of persons enrolled with primary care services have two or more physical health conditions, a condition known as multi-morbidity, which is expected to worsen in the future years.

Previous studies have found a relationship between a variety of physical health issues and poor mental health.

However, little is understood about how certain patterns of physical health problems might lead to despair and anxiety.

More than 150,000 middle-aged adults were studied using data from the UK Biobank.

They looked at the link between physical health multi-morbidity measured at one point in time and sadness and anxiety measured four times. (This is a brief piece.)