Multiple deadlines for federal COVID education funds have been missed by Florida, prompting complaints.

According to a letter delivered Monday, Florida missed repeated deadlines to submit a plan to the US Department of Education for $2.3 billion in COVID-19 education funding that were set to be released.

The inability to submit the plan makes Florida the only state that has yet to do so, prompting authorities and legislators to express their displeasure.

According to the Associated Press, the letter to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran stated that the state’s education department missed the initial and subsequent deadlines for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) money to be released to the state.

In the letter, Ian Rosenblum, the federal department’s deputy assistant secretary for policy and programs, said, “The Department delivered the first two-thirds of each State’s allocation in March and requested each State to submit its plan for spending the ARP ESSER monies by June.”

“FDOE did not make this deadline, nor did it meet the submission dates for July and August that were expected based on talks with your staff,” he said.

Rosenblum said that the state education department’s “failure” to submit the plan “is delaying the availability of crucial ARP ESSER resources that are needed by school districts and schools to address the needs of students most affected by the pandemic.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rosenblum also stated that the delay makes planning more difficult for school districts.

He stated, “We have heard repeatedly from parents, teachers, and superintendents from school districts in Florida that the Florida Department of Education has not yet awarded ARP ESSER money to local educational organizations.”

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office responded to the letter by stating that school districts had not yet spent all of the first tranche of money. Some district plans are being examined for funding in the second round, while others have yet to be filed. It further stated that the final third of the funds would be available until September 2024.

“We would be pleased to give you with the specifics for any of the specific school districts that have complained if you are ready to identify them. DeSantis’ office stated, “We will continue to guarantee their needs are satisfied.”

When asked for comment on Rosenblum’s letter, a representative for the Florida Department of Education pointed to DeSantis’ remarks.

Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.