Multiple criminal investigations are underway on Donald Trump’s businesses.

A criminal inquiry into how Donald Trump’s firm evaluated a golf course in New York in regard to taxes owing is the latest chapter in a blizzard of lawsuits the former president is facing.

According to The New York Times, a review into Trump National Golf Club Westchester by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah focuses on whether officials in the town of Ossining, which encompasses the club’s location of Briarcliff Manor, were mislead about the property’s value.

The probe is separate from a larger investigation into the Trump Organization by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, and it adds to the legal scrutiny on the former president and his family business.

According to USA Today, Ossining Assessor Fernando Gonzalez claimed that Rocah’s office had requested information about “the gap between claims that the facilities were worth $50 million…but for tax purposes says it’s worth a lot less.”

The golf club investigation comes just two months after the Trump Organization was able to reduce its property taxes at the site 30 miles north of New York City.

According to USA Today, a settlement reduced the company’s liabilities by 32% between 2015 and 2020, resulting in $860,965 in property tax rebates.

In a letter to the New York Times, the Trump Organization claimed any insinuation that it was wrong for the club to seek a lower property tax payment was false “Totally incorrect and utterly irresponsible. The witch hunt is still going on.” However, the former president’s and his company’s legal problems are just getting worse. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating both of them for possible financial and tax fraud.

The Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax fraud by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in July.

Both have entered not guilty pleas.

Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, is investigating Trump’s economic practices, particularly how the Trump Organization assessed its holdings for tax purposes.

The inquiry was launched when Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress, claiming that Trump had committed fraud. A state court judge ordered Trump’s tax attorneys to turn over thousands of documents in January 2021.

“We are now aggressively investigating the Trump Organizations in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” the Attorney General’s office declared in May. This is a condensed version of the information.