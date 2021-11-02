Multiple charges have been filed against a mother who lived with her dead child’s remains, including tampering with evidence.

After allegedly locking up and abandoning her three other children with the decomposing body of her dead 8-year-old child, a Texas mother is facing many counts, including tampering with evidence.

According to VHF digital channel KTRK-TV, Gloria Williams’ boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, allegedly beat Williams’ son, Kendrick Lee, 8, to death sometime around Thanksgiving 2020 in her first court appearance Monday.

It was also revealed that until March, Williams and Coulter shared an apartment with Lee’s remains in west Harris County. Williams’ three other children, ages 15, 9, and 7, were left behind when the couple moved out. Until their bones were discovered by officials last week, the kids lived in deplorable conditions alongside their deceased brother’s remains in an apartment with no electricity.

The three children, who are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services, told detectives that they were imprisoned inside a room where Lee’s remains were kept while Williams and Coulter stayed in the apartment. To protect police from discovering the boy’s body, Williams only delivered groceries to the abandoned apartment once a month and did not cancel the lease.

According to the New York Post, Williams’ 15-year-old son contacted 911 on Oct. 24 to report the conditions he and his siblings had been exposed to for nearly a year.

The children appeared to be hungry and had evident physical injuries, according to authorities. The youngsters reportedly described seeing Coulter repeatedly punch Lee in the back and on the child’s face. When Lee did not reply after the beating, Coulter allegedly covered him with a blanket.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the children had to be brought to the hospital due to signs of starvation and damage when Lee’s remains were discovered.

Williams’ bond is set to be upped or kept at $250,000 for damage by omission, $350,000 for injury to a child, and $300,000 for tampering with evidence during a hearing scheduled for later this week.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV, Williams’ current bond conditions include no communication with her children or the prosecution’s witnesses, as well as a requirement to personally present in court. After being charged with Lee’s murder, Coulter’s bond was set at $1 million.

