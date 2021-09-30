Multiple arrests have been made on the M6 following a series of early-morning incidents.

During a series of incidents on the M6 last night and early this morning, police made many arrests.

They used a stinger to halt a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Essex, and they arrested the driver of a sports car that had attracted multiple calls from the public in another.

In other situations, they apprehended a driver wanted for crimes in Romania and the occupants of a stolen van vehicle in Lancashire.

“Cloned car stopped M6 junction six with help from West Midlands Police Traffic,” the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) announced in a series of tweets.

“A search of one of the occupants revealed that they were sought in Romania on an extradition warrant.

“They are now returning to serve their three-year term for driving offenses.”

The officers had discovered further crime on their patch just minutes later.

“Having concluded dealing with the extradition warrant prisoner, we leave custody behind a stolen vehicle,” they tweeted.

“The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the passengers were taken into custody.

“The day before, a vehicle was stolen from the Lancashire Police area. In addition, the driver lacked a valid driver’s license and insurance.”

The same officers also conducted a sting operation to stop a van with cloned license plates.

They employed pre-emptive tactics to pounce on the vehicle at the motorway’s Junction 10, followed by tactical chase and confinement training to bring it to a halt.

Officers were able to determine that the van had been stolen from the Essex region after capturing its occupants.

On the Group’s Twitter feed, there is a short video showing the operation.

They also detained a birthday boy in a rented sports car, prompting numerous complaints from concerned citizens.

“Numerous calls from members of the public worried about the manner in which this vehicle M6 J13 to J12 was driven,” the CMPG added. M6 J9 has come to a halt. It turns out that the driver had rented the car for his birthday. They’re now being held in detention for driving under the influence.”