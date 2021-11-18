Mullets, according to Barber, are making a comeback in Liverpool.

Rejoice, Class of 1987.

According to one Liverpool barbershop, the mullet is making a comeback.

The style was highly popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and was sometimes referred to as “business in the front, party in the back.”

Barbers No1 has locations in Liverpool’s city center, Huyton, Queens Drive, and the Wirral.

Footballers such as Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have been known to patronize the store.

The barbering firm remarked on Instagram, with a series of mullet photos: “MULLET, DID SOMEONE SAY?!

“We’ve recently seen a slew of new varieties arrive in our stores! Definitely one of the most daring hairstyles!” Do you think you’ve got what it takes? Using our website, you can make a reservation at any of our 12 locations!” The photographs depict a wide range of mullets in a variety of colors and styles.

The fad is coming back, according to Rob McClintock, manager of the Barbers No1 store opposite Whitechapel, and is particularly popular with students who have relocated to Liverpool from other cities.

The Washington Newsday quoted Rob as saying: “We took over the 051 store in January, but due to lockdowns, it feels as though we’ve only been open for a few weeks.

“It’s a daring appearance, and we’re seeing more and more people request it.

“I believe it began with newly arrived students, but it has the potential to spread.”

“I can’t, I’m bald,” Rob said when asked if he would attempt one himself.