Mulled wine, snowballs, eggnog, and all the best Christmas drink recipes are all included.

Whether it’s a pre-Christmas get-together with friends or the big day itself, no Christmas party is complete without festive drinks.

Our ‘how to’ guide will prepare you to produce whatever Christmas tipples your guests choose, whether you prefer mulled wine or a festive cocktail.

Of course, even if you aren't hosting a major Christmas gathering this year, you can still partake in a festive beverage. Make a couple of snowballs to enjoy while wrapping your Christmas gifts. 1 large cinnamon stick (or 2 tiny ones), 2 star anise, 4 cloves, 2 strips lemon zest peeled with a vegetable peeler, and 4 tbsp caster sugar in a 750ml bottle of red wine

In a large pan, combine the red wine, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, lemon zest, and sugar. Cook for 10 minutes on low heat. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for 30 minutes. Heat without boiling before pouring into mugs or heatproof glasses to serve.

Snowballs

10-15ml lime juice or lime cordial, 50ml Advocaat, 50ml sparkling lemonade, ice, and 1 maraschino cherry (optional) (for garnish).

Fill a glass halfway with ice and 15ml lime juice or lime cordial (if using). Pour the Advocaat and lemonade over the ice and gently mix until the glass is chilly on the outside. Serve with a maraschino cherry as a garnish.

Eggnog

100ml sugar syrup, 100ml double cream, 500ml whole milk, 100-150ml brandy, and ice. 1 vanilla pod (split and seeds scraped out), 4 eggs (separated).

In a large mixing basin, combine the vanilla seeds. With an electric whisk, mix the egg yolks and sugar syrup until pale (takes about 2-3 mins). Return to the mixer and whisk in the cream, milk, and brandy until barely incorporated. Pour the mixture into a punch bowl.

Clean the beaters, then whip the egg whites to soft peaks in a clean bowl. Fold a third of the whipped egg whites into the milk and cream mixture in the punch bowl, then fold in the rest. Gently incorporate these into the eggnog until it is smooth and frothy.

Chill.