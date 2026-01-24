MTA Prepares for Major Storm, Vows NYC Transit Will Continue to Operate

As New York City braces for a potentially record-breaking snowstorm, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the subway and bus systems remain operational through the weekend blizzard. With forecasts predicting up to 10 inches of snow beginning late Saturday night and continuing into Monday, January 26, 2026, MTA officials have promised that the city’s transit network will not falter.

Extensive Preparations in Place

During a Friday press conference, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber assured New Yorkers that the agency is fully prepared for the storm. “We’ve detailed plans to protect our network, riders, and employees,” Lieber said, emphasizing the agency’s extensive preparation for severe weather events. He added, “This is not our first rodeo,” underscoring the MTA’s experience in managing winter storms.

The MTA has mobilized a fleet of snow-fighting trains and buses to handle the inclement weather. Six de-icing trains, including some from the iconic “Redbird” fleet, will be deployed to spray de-icer liquid on subway rails and scrape away accumulated ice. Each of these trains carries up to 605 gallons of de-icer fluid, prepared to prevent the third rail from freezing. “We start treating the rails before the storm hits, then keep working through it,” said Ravi Ganpat, a general superintendent for the MTA’s Maintenance of Way division.

With 220 miles of outdoor subway tracks vulnerable to snow and ice, the MTA has prepared a total of 55 diesel locomotives, 39 rider cars, and 10 snow-thrower units stationed at key subway yards. Additionally, the agency has staged refurbished work cars in Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, ready for deployment should conditions worsen.

On the bus side, 35 snow-clearing vehicles have been readied to clear streets quickly, and all buses will be fitted with chains to improve traction. However, the MTA will temporarily pull 1,161 articulated buses off the roads for safety reasons, leaving the rest of the bus fleet to handle the demand. Lieber referred to buses as the “workhorses” of winter storms, noting that while rail service may face disruptions, the buses will continue running throughout the blizzard.

Ongoing Monitoring and Real-Time Adjustments

In addition to snow-clearing equipment, the MTA has stockpiled over 9,000 tons of roadway de-icer and received 1.1 million pounds of salt to ensure that critical bridges and tunnels remain operational. Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free revealed that a team of 1,800 workers will be deployed overnight to ensure readiness for Monday’s commute. “We start preparing for winter in the summer,” Free remarked, stressing the year-round nature of the agency’s planning.

Although the MTA is committed to keeping services running, Lieber acknowledged that adjustments may be necessary as the storm progresses. “Our professionals know when to make calls about when service is impacted,” he said, noting that operations on the Long Island Rail Road will be monitored closely once snow accumulation reaches 10 inches.

In a bid to encourage safety, the MTA is advising residents to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary. “If you don’t have to travel, stay home and enjoy a football game or bake some cookies,” Lieber quipped. The non-profit Riders Alliance echoed this message but noted that if travel is essential, the subway system is a safe and reliable option. “New York’s subway was built for snowstorms,” they said, encouraging riders to use the rails instead of potentially hazardous roads.

With real-time updates available via the MTA app and website, residents can stay informed as conditions change. This level of transparency is a response to past storms, such as the 2010 blizzard that saw nearly 500 people stranded overnight on snow-covered subway cars. Lieber assured the public that such scenarios would be avoided this time around, stating, “Per the governor’s instruction, we’ll be running service, come hell or high water.”

Other regional transit agencies, such as NJ Transit, are also bracing for the storm, with plans for service suspensions and additional safety measures in place. Despite the challenges, New Yorkers have come to take pride in the resilience of their transit system, which has long been a lifeline in times of crisis.

Denny Espinoza, a cook who relies on the subway to get to work, expressed confidence in the system’s ability to weather the storm. “I’ll just bundle up, hopefully not freeze too much, and make it to work on time,” he said, preparing for what could be a lengthy commute as the snow piles up.