M&S is being chastised by a mother over the ‘offensive’ naming of a £1 bakery treat.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a mother of three was enraged when she discovered the British retailer had dubbed their vanilla-flavored yumnuts “plain Jane.”

Jane Hudson noticed the name of the £1 sweet treat after she had purchased it and took to social media to inquire about the connection.

“Feeling a little annoyed,” the 52-year-old raged. Why does Marks & Spencer insist on referring to their yumnuts as Plain Jane?

“How do you know there’s a link?” Are they implying that Janes are uninteresting??? “I AM NOT HAPPY!!!”

Some users referred to the housewife as “sensitive.” Others talked about how they’ve been the brunt of other people’s jokes.

However, Jane from Waltham Abbey, Essex, pointed out that they wouldn’t make bakery products with similar names using other people’s names.

“They wouldn’t call them ‘Crummy Karens’ because of all the abuse Karens receive,” she explained.

“People also responded, ‘Well, I don’t hear Colin moaning about caterpillars,’ to which I replied, ‘But you name an animal, it’s a little different when it comes to a doughnut.’

“M&S wants to move into the twenty-first century and attract a younger clientele, but that isn’t the way to do it in these politically correct days.”

Jane was blissfully oblivious that she’d brought the yumnuts home from the Epping branch of the Essex supermarket last week.

“I bought them at M&S without realising [the name]and went home,” Jane explained.

“My 23-year-old thought it was great that they were known as Plain Janes, so I joked, ‘I think it’s awful.’

“They’re just ordinary vanilla doughnuts; I’m not sure why they had to name them after that person.

“I’m not complaining; they were delicious; but, I believe M&S should know better.

“My kids think I’m completely insane. My son now refers to me as a doughnut whenever he sees me.

“My daughter says I’ve got too much time on my hands and that’s why I’m moaning about it.”

Jane’s Facebook post drew varied replies, with some accusing her of being excessively sensitive.

Social media users called Debbie, Karen, Carole and Susan suggested life’s ‘too short’ to be offended by it.

“Why,” Carole Barlow wrote.

