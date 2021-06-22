M&S introduces a ‘more inclusive’ lingerie line in the midst of a global equality debate.

Marks & Spencer has introduced a “more inclusive” lingerie range, which was inspired in part by the “global conversation” following George Floyd’s death.

The firm said it “saw the need to do more” when it created the Nothing Neutral About It campaign, which offers more colors, sizes, and options within the neutral category.

“With changes already in motion to truly redefine inclusive colors within lingerie, the team was driven to go harder and faster last year, fuelled by the global conversation on racial inequality, following the horrific death of George Floyd, as well as clear customer feedback on industry standard color names such as ‘tobacco,’” according to the store.

The labels “nude” and “neutral” were mainly used for lighter skin tones, according to the report, and the M&S items were “inconsistent and insufficient for all ethnicities.”

Opaline, Rich Amber, Rich Quartz, Rose Quartz, and Topaz are the five new hues under the “new neutrals” umbrella.

“We are the UK market leaders in bras and knickers, and with that comes a duty to ensure that what we sell makes all of our customers feel fantastic,” M&S director of lingerie Laura Charles said.

“When our consumers and colleagues told us we weren’t getting it right when it came to color, both in terms of the options available and the way we talked about neutral colors, we listened.

“Over the last 12 months, worldwide dialogues about race and equality have pushed us to create a better, more inclusive range. We worked hand in hand with our colleague Culture & Heritage network to deliver a campaign we’re proud of, as well as an underwear range that provides more colors, sizes, and choice so that all of our customers have the freedom to complement or contrast their individual skin tone in a way that suits their own personal style.”

After kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, former police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted guilty of murder and manslaughter on May 25, 2020. (This is a brief piece.)