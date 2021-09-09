M&S has reintroduced their sold-out snow globe gins just in time for the holidays.

Marks & Spencer is regarded for having the best seasonal products available, as well as themed drinks and snacks for any occasion.

Shoppers can now get their hands on the sold-out snow globes that fly off the shelves every year.

Last year, the Christmassy gin globes were produced, and they were so popular that there were restrictions on how many bottles could be purchased at once.

They’ve brought back the beautiful bottle that you can mix up in a variety of flavors, giving you plenty of options.

Spiced Sugar Plum or Clementine are available in ‘light up snow globe’ bottles.

The dazzling gin liqueur can be shaken with edible 23-carat gold leaf to make the snow.

The lovely gins will cost you back £20 for a 70cl bottle, but thanks to the sweet Christmas pattern, they may be used as decorations long after they’re empty.

Because they’re liqueurs with a 20% ABV, please remember to drink sensibly when indulging in alcohol.

For £120, you can get a mixed case of six bottles of the gin liqueur, which is ideal for gifting or hosting the best of Christmas parties.

M&S hasn’t stopped there; the Spiced Sugar Plum flavor is now available as a bauble to hang on your Christmas tree this year.

The tiny ornaments are a fantastic grownup treat for anyone wishing to add something special to their Christmas tree this year (although if you have children I would encourage keeping these high up and out of reach).

The 5cl baubles, which come in a set of three for £15 each, have a cinnamon flavor.

If gin isn’t your thing, a Madagascan Rum Liqueur has joined the ranks for the first time.

The 20 percent liqueur, which comes in a lovely nutcracker design, is sure to be a success and is best served chilled.

These lovely bottles aren’t available to buy online right now, but you can see if you can get your hands on a sell-out item by visiting your local Marks & Spencer.

