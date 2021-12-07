M&S customers line up online to get a deal on Colin the Caterpillar’s Christmas selection box.

M&S has a sale on their Colin the Caterpillar Christmas selection box, which is proving to be a hit with customers.

On the Ocado website this morning (December 7), consumers were queuing to acquire the bargain, which includes two selection boxes for £9.

The M&S Colin the Caterpillar selection box costs £5 on its own, or £9 for another selection box from their assortment.

The ‘ultimate Colin the Caterpillar selection box’ comes with six delicious snacks and festive stickers on the inside.

One large Colin chocolate face, two foiled milk chocolate lollipops, a net of foiled Colin pieces with a soft white chocolate filling, a bag of little Colin faces, and a bag of candy coated chocolate nuggets are all included within.

Get the 80g box here, which is also good for vegetarians.

The M&S snomballs and M&S Percy Pig snowses are included in Ocado’s purchase any two for £9 promotion.

The M&S snomballs are hollow Belgian milk chocolate shapes shaped like Omballs and adorned with milk chocolate flakes, white and dark chocolate ornaments.

M&S Percy Pig snowses are a soft, fruity, and snowy-flavored mallow in a milk chocolate shell with a Percy Pig nose adornment. There are six in a pack.

These M&S Ice Cool Colin the Caterpillar Faces cost £2 if you want to buy more of the Colin the Caterpillar line on Ocado.

M&S’s much-loved Colin the Caterpillar’s characteristic face is now available to enjoy without the cake, made with creamy mint-flavored white chocolate and completed with milk chocolate eyes.

And it’s been given a festive makeover just in time for the holidays.

It’s the icing on the cake! White chocolate with a solid mint flavor and milk chocolate eyes that is acceptable for vegetarians.