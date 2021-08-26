M&S Bank Arena, Playhouse, Empire Theatre, and other Liverpool venues have Covid passport requirements.

After the lockdown, big events are starting to return to our theaters and venues, but many people will be curious about the new policies and procedures in place to ensure that spectators may attend securely.

No one wants to be turned away, therefore 2Chill has put up a simple guide to assist you in planning your evening of fun in Liverpool.

So, if you’re looking to get back into live music, concerts, or events, here’s what Covid passport guidance is available at the city’s best venues.

Ticket holders aged 18 and up, unless medically excused, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 status upon arrival at the venue for entrance to all events.

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second dose received at least 14 days prior to arrival at the venue) by using the NHS App, an NHSCovid Pass, or by presenting your Covid Vaccination Card or any overseas proof of vaccination status; or Proof of a negative NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test (test to be taken up to 48 hours at home or at a test centre prior to attending the event at the venue) by using the NHS App, an NHSCovid Pass, or by presenting (and after the 10-day self-isolation period following the result).

A parent or guardian should verbally clarify that a child under the age of 18 has not gotten a positive Covid-19 test.

You’ll also be able to display confirmation of test results or immunization status via text or email.

To attend, you do not need to bring a â€ vaccination passportâ€TM or a negative test, but they do ask. Take a test and follow the current government guidelines if you start to exhibit any symptoms connected with Covid-19.

If you are unable to attend owing to a positive result, please notify the venue by 11 a.m. on the day of the performance, and they will either move you to another performance or, if this is not possible, provide you a full refund or a credit on your account for future usage.

If Covid Vaccination Certifications are verified as an option, existing ticket holders for upcoming events will be contacted immediately through email.