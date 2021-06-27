Mrs M, a Merseyside housewife, won £100,000 on the Euromillions.

In the National Lottery EuroMillions draw, a mystery woman from Merseyside has won more than £100,000.

After matching five main numbers and one lucky star combination in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, June 1st, the winner, known only as Ms M, received a whopping £109,471.40.

Ms M is now planning a dream vacation as a result of her prize.

The lucky Merseyside resident, who used the National Lottery website to play a personal selection of numbers, is now one of the nearly eight million players who win on The National Lottery’s range of games each week.

Interactive winners have the option of releasing their name, remaining anonymous, or releasing some details through partial publicity, as this winner did.

“Huge congratulations to Ms. M for winning this amazing prize,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, stated.

“Overnight, she became a EuroMillions winner, and she can now look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.”

“In accordance with government instructions, we encourage everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail.

“When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize. You may also verify if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets on the National Lottery app.”