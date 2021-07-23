Mrs. Hinch’s fan reveals a great bag tip for keeping flies away from your home.

Mrs. Hinch’s fan has devised an unique approach to keep flies out of your home that involves the use of a sandwich bag.

Mrs Hinch, whose true name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, is known for her love of cleaning and frequently provides cleaning advice with her fans.

Many of the 31-year-followers old’s have created Facebook groups to share cleaning hacks, tips, and tricks, and one of them, Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, just provided an easy and quick approach to get rid of flies in your home.

A fellow group member provided the helpful technique when one frantic follower asked the group how to get rid of the insects, according to the Mirror.

“Has anyone have any home cures to prevent house flies?” the woman said. They irritate me to no end! Please assist.”

The helpful cleaning enthusiast recommended filling a sandwich bag with water and some old coins, then hanging it in front of the door to keep the flies out.

They also stated, “I’m not sure why it works, but it does.”

Hundreds of comments were left on the post, with one group member explaining that the hack works because the bag and coins “resemble a predator” and drive the flies away.

Mrs Hinch’s Facebook fans also suggested other useful tricks, such as using citronella candles, incense, strewing cloves into half a lemon, and spreading other plants, such as basil and lavender, near open doors and windows.

“When we lived in Western Australia, we used to grow basil outside the back door because they were so bad,” one individual wrote.

“A few different herbs are advised for growing around doorways to help keep flies at away. I’d look up what’s advised on the internet.”

Mrs. Hinch is currently taking a sabbatical from Instagram after the birth of her second child, Lennie, with husband Jamie.

Ronnie is the couple’s firstborn child.