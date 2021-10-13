MrBeast, a YouTuber, is planning a real-life ‘Squid Game,’ and fans have already expressed interest in participating.

Squid Game, which has already made Netflix history, appears to be on its way to becoming a reality, thanks to one of the most popular YouTubers.

If a video receives 10 million likes, MrBeast has pledged to recreate the show in real life. It now has a population of 15 million people.

The blockbuster series is based on a large-scale series of games with 456 participants who are all desperate for money and competing for $45.6 billion in prize money. Each game is a classic Korean children’s game, but the consequences for leaving are far less benign. When a player gets disqualified from a game, they are brutally murdered right away.

MrBeast has hit the required like threshold to recreate the games, but he hasn’t specified how it will all work. His version of the games, on the other hand, is unlikely to be shot to death.

MrBeast's aesthetic makes it seem impossible to duplicate Squid Game in real life. His YouTube channel is known for producing competition films in which fans compete in childhood games for enormous sums of money.

Participants in an extreme game of “tag” competed for a $500,000 prize pool in a massive stadium. Just over a month ago, 100 viewers competed for $500,000 by seeing who could stay the longest in a circle formed on the floor. Finalists stayed in the circle for up to 12 days.

With a chance to win $60,000, an extreme game of “hide and seek” was played in an abandoned city.

The videos rake in the views, and his channel, like Squid Game’s, is one of the most popular on YouTube, with 71 million subscribers.

Internet viewers had been comparing the YouTuber’s videos to the show and playfully comparing Mr. Beast to the games’ organizer in the run-up to his promise of recreating the spectacle.

One Twitter user even made an edit of Squid Game, picturing what it would look like if it were a MrBeast video, complete with his signature editing technique.