Mr. T’s ‘I Pity The Fool’ trended on Twitter, with Dan Rather, Mark Ruffalo, and others tweeting their support after the 80s icon had a vaccination booster.

Mr. T rushed to Twitter to say that he is not in agony, but is simply sore.

With the words “I Pity Pain!” he made an allusion to his famous catchphrase, “I Pity the Fool.” He expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses who assisted with immunizations.

