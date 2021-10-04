Mr Smiths, a popular nightclub frequented by celebs and Scousers, rose and fell in popularity.

Mr Smiths, the legendary venue that put Warrington on the partying map in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, drew partygoers from all over Merseyside.

The iconic Bridge Foot establishment, which first opened its doors in 1986, drew clubbers from both sides of the M62.

However, its famous edifice was demolished more than three decades later, and the site is now planned to be rebuilt for housing.

The popular venue, however, was once known for its dancefloor, live concerts, and monthly R&B nights.

It has also hosted a number of well-known figures over the years.

Here, we take a look back at Mr Smiths’ growth and decline, as well as why it was so popular in Liverpool.

A nightclub haven

Mr Smiths belongs to a time when a trip to a gigantic, cheesy nightclub – usually housed in a cavernous, historic building with numerous storeys and a dry-ice-strewn dancefloor – was the pinnacle of a night out on the town.

It debuted in 1986 in an Art Deco building that had formerly housed Ritz and ABC theatres. It quickly drew hundreds of people from Warrington, Manchester, Liverpool, Preston, and even the West Midlands and North Wales.

Her and the Hitman

Mr Smiths became more well-known in the late 1980s as a regular site for the ITV dance music show The Hitman and Her.

The show, which was hosted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan, was a look into the world of late-night clubbing.

Revellers were seen dancing to major top singles and enjoying party games, with a handful of celebrity performances thrown in for good measure.

Mr Smiths featured bands signed to Waterman’s Stock Aitken & Waterman stable, including singers Sonia and Sinitta, as well as singers Risk Astley, The Prodigy, and Boy George.

Mr Smiths was also where Take That’s Jason Orange got his start as a dancer, and players from all across the North West were frequent visitors.

The first Hitman and Her event was filmed at Mr Smiths in Warrington in 1988, and the final show was taped at The Discothque Royale in Manchester in 1992.

“Summary comes to a close.”