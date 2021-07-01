Mr Mccann leads the Reds to a 22-1 victory at Haydock Park.

On Merseyside, several Liverpool FC players were celebrating victory, but it was on the racetrack rather than on the football field.

The AJT Group, which includes Reds talents Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, owns Mr Mccann, a two-year-old colt trained by Tom Dascombe and named after Liverpool FC press officer Matt McCann. On Thursday, he won for the second time at Haydock Park.

The son of Kodiac, who is based at ex-Red Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables in Cheshire, won his second race in his third career start by winning the British EBF Novice Stakes at odds of 22-1 under Jane Elliott.

The juvenile led nearly from start to finish in the six-furlong contest after springing out sharply from the stalls, before staying on strongly to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths over 6-4 favorite Triple Time.

Mr Mccann got off to a good start on his second outing, scoring at Lingfield two weeks ago, after finishing third on his debut at Leicester in early June.

Now he has two wins from three starts, giving hope to his owners, particularly Reds captain Henderson, who is hoping for more glory with England when they face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final encounter in Rome on Saturday evening.