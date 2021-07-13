MPs will decide on the amount of foreign help.

Today, MPs will have the opportunity to vote on restoring international financial help to its previous level.

In response to increased spending during the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation’s outlay for international development was reduced from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent, a reduction of nearly £4 billion.

The decision, which was made public in November, linked international spending to national borrowing and debt.

There will be a general debate on the subject, according to Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who told MPs yesterday (Monday).

“It will be a yes or no answer,” he stated. Is it the aim of this House that the government’s finances be kept under reasonable control? Is it aware that there are limits to what we can achieve?”