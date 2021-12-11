MPs might vote on Plan C’s new limits just days before Christmas.

As the government strives to curb the spread of the Omicron covid strain, MPs could vote for even more restrictions only days before Christmas.

They’ve been warned to get ready for a recall of Parliament on December 21 if the number of new cases exceeds the predicted million.

According to the Mirror, the present Plan B will be replaced with Plan C, which would impose even stricter restrictions.

People who exhibit these nine symptoms have been advised to skip their Christmas gatherings.

According to Whitehall insiders, a new Plan D is being prepared, which might resemble the autumn and winter 2020 periods, when hospitality establishments could only serve outside.

“If you follow the science, we should really be conducting Plan C now,” a Health Department insider said. To save his job, the Prime Minister is betting on the NHS.

“However, we all know that the Prime Minister will not allow anything to happen around Christmas.” Last time, that did him a lot of harm. It would be impossible to do it all over again.” “By Christmas, Omicron will be the dominant form,” Independent Sage’s Professor Christina Pagel said. According to the scientists in the group, Plan C should be implemented immediately, Christmas parties should be avoided, and vaccines should be given to children under the age of 12.

According to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, if greater limitations are not put in place, Omicron could cause 75,000 fatalities in the next five months, with hospital admissions rising from 680 per day now to 2,400 in January.

Outside of the home, masks are worn in all indoor environments.

Covid is a tracking and tracing tool for bars and eateries.

Passports with vaccinations for smaller venues

After coming into contact with someone who is contagious, you must isolate yourself for ten days.