MP’s ‘Hurtful’ Hillsborough comments have prompted a demand for an apology.

Liverpool MP Ian Byrne has demanded an apology from a Tory MP who chairs the Culture, Media and Sport committee for equating the Euro 2020 final to the Hillsborough disaster.

Following his appearance on Sky News following the Euro 2020 final, Mr Byrne, MP for West Derby, penned a letter to Julian Knight MP, likening the disruption to the disaster that claimed the lives of 96 people.

“The crush (at Wembley) seemed eerily evocative of Hillsborough,” Knight added.

Traffic crawls over standing water due to flooding near Aintree Racecourse.

The fan organization Spirit of Shankly, of which Mr Byrne is also a member, was the first to object to Knight’s remarks, claiming that the connection meant that fan behavior contributed to the accident on April 15, 1989.

Supporters have been cleared of any responsibility for the 1989 disaster by public inquests. However, some Wembley supporters have been heavily chastised for their behavior during the England-Italy final.

Mr Byrne requested Mr Knight to apologize for the analogy in a letter released on Twitter.

“I implore you to please consider the impact that comments of this sort can have—especially at a time when families, survivors, and the wider community are going through a particularly trying time,” he said.

“It is surely the responsibility of all MPs and public figures to ensure that the truth about Hillsborough is maintained at all times. I agree with the sentiments expressed in Spirit of Shankly’s letter and ask you to apologize for the comments made on Sky News.

“We can’t let these harmful and inaccurate comparisons go unchallenged.”

Following the game on July 11, videos of fans at Wembley without tickets forcing their way into the stadium ahead of the final against Italy went viral, prompting grim and baseless comparisons to the 1989 disaster.

In their letter with Mr Knight, both Mr Byrne and Spirit of Shankly emphasized that the 2016 Hillsborough inquiry confirmed for the first time with a jury that fan behavior played no role in the disaster.

“The inquests in 2016, which I am sure you will be aware of as chair of the DCMS committee in parliament (concluded), after the longest inquests,” Mr Byrne remarked.

Summary ends.”