MPs have slammed the Foreign Office after claims that it disregarded correspondence about Afghans attempting to flee.

Thousands of messages from MPs and NGOs concerning Afghans desperately seeking to exit Kabul have been disregarded by the Foreign Office, according to sources.

Thousands of emails sent to the Foreign Office regarding Afghans requesting asylum, including letters from senior government officials, were allegedly left unread, according to a report in the Observer.

The claims have enraged opposition MPs, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson receiving harsh criticism.

On Saturday night, the final members of the UK military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, bringing the greatest evacuation mission since WWII to a close.

However, according to the Observer, a whistleblower claims that more than 5,000 emails were left unopened, including those from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Conservative chairman of the defence select committee, Tobias Ellwood.

On Friday, Mr Johnson expressed his “deep sadness” as Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that up to 1,100 eligible refugees would be left behind.

However, the analysis casts doubt on those statistics, with suspicions that the number of unopened emails could be far higher.

“Tomorrow’s Observer uncovers the pandemonium that overwhelmed overworked, under-resourced personnel at the Foreign Office as Kabul fell,” Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said on Saturday night.

“How many of those who were left behind could have been saved if good planning had been implemented? Ministers have a year and a half to prepare. This is their fault.”

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said: “I’m sick to my stomach.” We’ve spent the entire week attempting to assist folks in the most dire and heartbreaking situations.

“My team has meticulously gathered precise information and has diligently emailed and phoned departments as instructed. Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab are an embarrassment.”

The assertions were slammed as “catastrophic and demoralizing” by Labour MP Rushanara Ali, who added, “Once again, this Government’s incompetence is having devastating effects.”

The reports heap even more pressure on Mr Raab, who was already under fire for going on vacation at the start of the Afghan crisis.

“We have been working relentlessly to rescue around 15,000 people from Afghanistan in the last two weeks,” the Foreign Office told the Observer. We set up a cross-Whitehall team stationed in our crises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” “The summary comes to an end.”