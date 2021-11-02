MPs have called for a halt to the introduction of smart highways due to safety concerns.

According to a report by the Transport Select Committee of the House of Commons, there is insufficient safety and economic data to warrant the project’s continuation.

It called the government’s March 2020 decision to make all future smart highways all-lane-running, with the hard shoulder serving as a permanent live traffic lane, “premature.”

Following deadly events involving broken-down automobiles being hit from behind, concerns have been raised.

On Monday, protesters carrying coffins marched to the Houses of Parliament to voice their opposition to smart motorways.

Ministers should “explore alternate approaches for expanding capacity” on highways, according to the TSC.

“The Government and National Highways should pause the rollout of new all-lane running schemes until five years of safety and economic data is available for every all-lane running scheme introduced before 2020, and the implementation of the Government’s action plan has been independently evaluated,” the committee said in its report.

The survey found that controlled smart motorways, which have a permanent hard shoulder and employ technology to control traffic flow and speed, have the “lowest casualty rates” of all motorways and major A roads in England.

It urged the Department of Transportation to “reconsider the rationale” for building them instead of all-lane highways.

The MPs warned that measures contained in an 18-point action plan to improve smart road safety released in March 2020, such as upgrading technology to recognize stopped vehicles, do not “fully address the hazards connected with the loss of the hard shoulder.”

Relatives of those killed on smart highways have demanded that the hard shoulder be reinstated on the roads permanently.

The committee, on the other hand, was “not convinced” that such a strategy would improve safety.

“The data suggests that doing so could put more drivers and passengers at risk of death or serious injury,” the report found. The government is correct in emphasizing the need of improving the safety of all-lane highways.” Emergency refuge spaces should be retrofitted to existing all-lane running roads to be 0.75 miles apart “when practically viable” and no more than one mile apart, according to the research.

