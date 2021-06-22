MPs have been accused of inciting a “culture war” by criticizing terminology such as “white privilege.”

The Conservative-controlled Commons School Select Committee claimed that England’s education system had “let down” white working-class students for decades, and that “divisive” rhetoric can exacerbate the problem.

According to the research, schools should assess if promoting such “politically problematic” vocabulary is in line with their Equality Act 2010 obligations.

Labour MPs on the committee, on the other hand, were against the report’s condemnation of terminology like “white privilege.”

“I’m concerned that this report will be used to fight a divisive culture war instead of addressing chronic under-funding of early years, family hubs, careers advising and mentoring, and youth services,” said Fleur Anderson, Labour MP for Putney, Southfields and Roehampton and a committee member.

“There is a lot that needs to be heard in this report concerning children who have been horribly let down,” she added in a tweet. However, I joined the Labour Party members in believing that we had no choice but to vote no.

“We discovered that the issue is more about disadvantage based on place than race,” said the author of the paper.

“Deeply distressing that we are seeing a Government that has presided over massive cuts to education diverting focus away from that onto a bogus culture war,” Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside and a committee member, tweeted. “Nothing alters.”

Robert Halfon, the chairman of the committee and a Tory MP, disputed that bringing up white privilege was an attempt to participate in cultural wars.

To avoid pitting diverse groups against each other, the committee recommended recommendations to enhance the achievements of white working-class students, including finding “a better way to communicate about racial inequities.”

The committee agreed with the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities that the term “white privilege” might be “divisive” in discussion.

What we’re arguing is that this is an incorrect method to describe and address racism since it pits one group against another.

