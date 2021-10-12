MPs claim that Covid-19 died as a result of serious errors and delays.

According to an exceedingly critical assessment from MPs, lives were lost during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a succession of missteps and errors by the Government and scientific experts.

The report, conducted by the Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee, found that the UK’s pandemic preparedness was far too concentrated on flu, and that officials delayed far too long to enact lockdown measures in early 2020.

MPs said the UK’s pandemic strategy was too “narrowly and inflexibly focused on a flu paradigm” that failed to learn from the lessons of Sars, Mers, and Ebola in a wide-ranging report.

Professor Dame Sally Davies, the former chief medical officer, told MPs that infectious disease experts did not believe “Sars, or another Sars, will come from Asia to us.”

“The possibility of an emerging infectious illness spreading within the UK is considered to be lower than that of a pandemic flu,” according to the UK’s national risk register, which was in effect at the start of the pandemic. It was stated that with the epidemic of a new infectious disease, only up to 100 individuals may die.

Following the discovery of Covid-19 in China, MPs stated that the UK strategy was to take a “gradual and progressive approach” to interventions such as social distancing, isolation, and lockdowns.

They said in their paper that this was “a purposeful policy” presented by experts and implemented by UK governments, but that it had now been proven to be “wrong” and resulted in a higher death toll.

“Decisions on lockdowns and social distance during the early weeks of the pandemic – and the advice that led to them,” the MPs concluded, “number as one of the most significant public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.”

On the question of whether the Government was pursuing a contentious policy of herd immunity, MPs responded that while it was not an official Government plan, there was a “policy attitude of fatalism about Covid’s chances in the community.”

Experts and ministers aimed to “just slow the speed of infection” across the population – flattening the curve – rather than halting it entirely.

"The policy was pursued until March," the report continued.

