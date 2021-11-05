MPs argue that the steel sector, which is in a state of crisis, need government assistance.

The government has been urged to take measures to help the “crisis-hit” steel industry cope with rising energy prices and supply hurdles for major projects.

The Committee on Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy stated that the steel industry cannot continue to “lurch from crisis to crisis” without assistance.

MPs warned that if the UK is to maintain a resilient and competitive domestic industry, action is required, and they urged policymakers to establish a steel sector deal.

High energy prices and hurdles to delivering steel for significant public projects are among the issues that need to be addressed, according to the committee’s study, in order to decarbonize the industry and protect jobs.

The MPs also advised that ministers consider the “systemic” risks that unconventional business structures like GFG Alliance offer to the UK steel industry.

“Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta put senior members of his staff in an unacceptable position by hiring them with job titles associated with traditional executive functions in well-run companies without providing them with the necessary access to information or decision-making powers to perform their duties,” the committee stated.

According to the study, regulatory authorities should look into King & King, the auditors for several GFG Alliance companies, and the Insolvency Service should look into whether Mr Gupta has broken his fiduciary obligations as a corporate director.

“Steel is a national strategic asset, a foundation industry, and a sector that the UK cannot afford to lose,” said Darren Jones, the committee’s chairman.

“Government assistance for the steel sector is urgently needed on long-standing challenges such as electricity costs and greater use of public procurement to boost steel in the UK.”

“However, the Government should go much further by bringing forward a steel sector deal that enables UK producers compete internationally while also providing the long-term, long-term policy support that the steel industry needs to transition to a low-carbon future.

“The structural difficulties at the heart of GFG Alliance have exposed Liberty Steel’s weaknesses and its standing in the UK steel market.” We met with Liberty Steel’s hardworking and devoted employees and want to ensure that the UK steel sector is.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”