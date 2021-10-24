MPs are preparing for a whistleblower’s revelations about Facebook’s inner workings.

The inner workings of Facebook are poised to be exposed once more by a whistleblower tomorrow (Monday), as MPs in the United Kingdom prepare to hear testimony.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who secretly stole hundreds of pages of internal research documents before quitting her work in the firm’s civic integrity unit, has made various assertions about the corporation.

She has already spoken out against Facebook in the United States, claiming that its platforms “hurt children, stir divisiveness, and erode our democracy,” and that the company refuses to modify its products because executives prioritize profits before safety.

Ms Haugen also claimed that the tech giant was aware of the potential harm that Instagram may have on some teenagers’ body image, and that the company had been dishonest in its public fight against hate content and disinformation by concealing research that showed it amplify such stuff.

On Monday afternoon, she will testify before a UK parliamentary committee looking into the draft Online Safety Bill as the government considers how to regulate digital companies and social media.

Ms Haugen’s assertions have been dismissed by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, who argues she is “misrepresenting” the company’s activities.

Ms Haugen’s recent testimony before a US congressional committee “simply doesn’t reflect the firm we know,” he said, adding that the corporation “cares strongly about matters like safety, well-being, and mental health.”

“At the heart of these charges is the notion that business comes above safety and well-being. “That’s simply not the case,” he continued.

Facebook is rumored to be preparing a rebranding of its corporate name in an apparent attempt to separate itself from a string of recent issues.

One of its most recent big concepts is the so-called metaverse, a 3D online world that the company hopes to pioneer, in which people may virtually connect, play, and work, frequently using virtual reality headsets.

Damian Collins, chairman of the Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, told BBC Radio 4: “Her (Ms Haugen) key point is that when given the choice between damaging content that sometimes generates engagement and keeps people on the site, or safeguarding individuals, she chooses the latter.”

